DaleDiva joins forces with American barbershop chorus in concert

Renowned Derbyshire singers DaleDiva will host a female barbershop chorus from America during its tour of the UK.

Singers in the Red Rose City Chorus from Pennsylvania are being accommodated in the homes of DaleDiva members.

During their stay, the American visitors will join forces with their British hosts for a concert at The Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale, on Wednesday, September 21. Each chorus will perform their own set and sing several songs together.

Tickets £5 and £3 (concessions), free entry for under 16s. Contact www.dalediva.com or 07746 750443.