Derby Theatre announces latest In Good Company groups

Derby Theatre has announced its In Good Company associate companies and artists for 2016-18, Flickbook Theatre, notnow Collective, David Ralfe and Louise White.

In Good Company is a professional development programme for artists making work in the East Midlands which aims to engage, develop and inspire, and is led by creative producer Ruby Glaskin.

The scheme was launched in 2014 by three partner venues, Derby Theatre, Create Theatre in Mansfield and Attenborough Arts Centre in Leicester, with the support of Arts Council England.

It has now developed into a five-venue partnership: Mansfield Venues (Old Library, Palace Theatre), Lincolnshire One Venues (Lincoln Drill Hall, South Holland Centre, Guildhall Arts Centre) and The Brewhouse, Burton.

In Good Company has been a vital addition to the artistic landscape of the East Midlands, receiving a second grant from Arts Council England of £116,000 in July 2016.

Flickbook Theatre (pictured) is a Lincoln-based company who are intent on devising vibrant and brave theatre. They are experimental and multi-disciplinary theatre makers who glory in the little absurdities of real life. Their philosophy is

‘Whatever floats your boat’ (but doesn’t sink anyone else’s).

notnow Collective was founded by two regionally-based Croatian artists, Tina Hofman and Kristina Gavran out of necessity to make their caring roles visible and explore ways of integrating parenthood into both professional practice and quality theatre experiences.

Louise White is an artist who is passionate about theatre without a fourth wall and whose work is highly interactive and creates a sense of community - devised theatre with participation at its heart, a mix of autobiography, social

contexts and a pinch of the ridiculous.

David Ralfe is an artist who trained at the Jacques Lecoq Theatre School and on the National Theatre Director’s Course. For the past five years, David has been creating and touring shows with his company On The Run, and he is

currently working on international projects in China and Georgia with the British Council. Over the coming months, he’ll be setting up a brand new company, based in the East Midlands.

Ruby Glaskin said: “The quality of all applications for In Good Company associate programme was incredibly high this year and there is a noticeable increase in demand for artist development in the region and beyond. Because of this, our decision-making process has been incredibly difficult but I am delighted to have selected a group of associates who are diverse in genre, background and career stages.“