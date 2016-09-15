Drummers beat a path to festival

Rhythm aces blend layers of percussive soundscape with innovative dance in a show which is heading for Wirksworth Festival.
Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers are the UK’s longest established taiko ensemble and Europe’s only professional touring company of this thrilling and energetic performing art.
The company will perform at Wirksworth Town Hall on Saturday, September 17, at 8pm. Tickets £17, £14 (c0ncessions) and £5 (under 18s). Contact www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk
