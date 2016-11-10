Enchanting music in Vula Viel’s Derby gig

Derby’s Silk Mill Museum is the setting for a gig by visiting aces Vula Viel on Friday, November 11.

Gilles Peterson loves them, so does Iggy Pop, and you will too. The incredible Vula Viel (meaning ‘Good is Good’) mix African, electronica and minimalist influences, based about the gyil (Dagaare xylophone made of sacred lliga wood), creating intensely rhythmic music that will engage, enchant and excite your soul.

Since their formation in 2013, the band has delighted audiences with their “joyous, celebratory and explosive” music and received enthusiastic reviews to their debut CD Good is Good!

The band have continued to develop their sound, achieving a greater maturity and even deeper integration of the diverse traditions and musics that they love.

Central to the Vula Viel sound is the live show, since 2014 they have been getting rooms bouncing to their exuberant mix of African rhythms and minimalist jazz. Currently writing their second album of completely original material, Bex Burch mixes her traditional Dagaare training, the diverse influences of living in and making music in London and all her influences as a “Yorkshire woman Dagaare Gyil” player to create something new and vital something that celebrates Dagaare culture while also re-inventing it as the band make the music their own. Indeed in the hands of Vula Viel, Good is very Good indeed!

Vula Viel are Bex Burch (gyil), Dan Nicholls (bass synth/keys), George Crowley (sax), two drummers Simon Roth and Dave De Rose.

Photo credit: Alex Bonney