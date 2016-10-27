Enjoy a choir and brass concert in Alfreton

As BBC 1’s Strictly takes to our screens for the autumn, the British public seem to have a love of dance music. So Somercotes Choral Society’s next concert is aptly entitled Face the Music and Dance.

The concert is at 7pm on Saturday, October 29, at the David Nieper Academy(formerly Alfreton Grange} in Alfreton.

Tickets are £7 and £4 for under 16s. They are available from Carole on 07905 242750 or Andy on 07790 437330.

It features a wonderful selection of popular music. Joining the society is The Thoresby Band Ensemble.

This is a ten piece brass ensemble from the highly respected Thoresby Colliery Band.

Formed in 1948, and named after the colliery which closed its doors in 2015, the band is a championship section brass band based in the heart of Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire.

This year, the band has achieved three 2nd place finishes in the three contests they have entered. This sees the band qualify for the National Championships of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall in October and regain their place in the Grand Shield for 2017.

Carole Jones, Somercotes Choral Society’s concert secretary, said: “We thought with the great interest in dance in the UK that a concert devoted to dance music would be a big attraction and we are delighted to welcome the Thoresby Band Ensemble.”

The programme includes a selection of well known songs such as I Could Have Danced All Night, Begin the Beguine and Dancing in the Street. The choir will also perform a medley of songs from the musical A Chorus Line.

The choral society’s musical director is Neil Farley and the accompanist is John Hobbs. They practise at Swanwick every Tuesday evening and welcome new members, particularly men. Their website has more information. See www.somercoteshoralsociety.co.uk