Enjoy Kick and Rush with comedy skiffle band

Something different in music and comedy is featured at Smalley Common Club, Belper Road, Stanley Common this Friday, November 11.

The fabulous comedy skiffle band, Kick and Rush, in a welcome return, bring their unique mix of music and wacky humour to the club.

Once described as ‘the hardest working comedy skiffle band in the country’, their music consists of skiffle, folk and rock n roll, with some comedy thrown in, so for the modest admission price of £2, an evening of music and laughter awaits.

The music starts at 9.30pm, a free raffle is included and visitors to the club are very welcome.

Unwind for the weekend, come to the club on Friday night and enjoy music and laughter with a difference.