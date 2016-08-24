Enjoy three top tributes

There’s more top tribute action at The Diamond in Sutton this Bank Holiday weekend.
On Friday, August 26, fans of Messrs Weller, Buckler and Foxton are in for a treat with The Jam’d and their Jam tribute. On Saturday, August 27, you can see The Bryan Adams Experience, followed on Sunday, August 28, with a Bank Holiday Special, featuring Pink Floyd tribute Pink As Floyd.
For more on gigs at the Stoney Street, venue, see www.thediamonduk.com
