Ex Emmerdale star in theatre’s Raffles play

A sparkling mystery adventure revolving around gentleman criminal Raffles is on its way to Chesterfield.

Ian Sharrock, best known for his role as Jackie Merrick in television soap Emmerdale, plays the main man’s partner in crime, Harry ‘Bunny’ Manders , in next week’s production at the Pomegranate Theatre.

The show, entitled Raffles - The Mystery of the Murdered Thief, focuses on Bunny’s suspicion that the gentleman burglar has drowned while escaping a theft aboard a transatlantic liner. But a chance reply to a newspaper advertisement reveals an entirely different scenario, and Bunny is embroiled again in his old life of crime, mayhem and adventure!

Ian’s telly credits include Heartbeat, The Bill, Casualty and Where The Heart Is.

Raffles - The Mystery of the Murdered Thief runs at the Pomegranate from September 8 to 10 at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.