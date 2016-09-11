Farm shop to host a night of food and frights for Duffield festival

Croots Farm Shop will be serving up something spooktacular this weekend as part of the first Duffield Arts Festival.

The award-winning shop in Wirksworth Road is hosting three ghost evenings which will combine entertainment with exceptional dining.

Drama company Attic Rats will be performing a series of chilling interactive encounters at locations around Farnah House Farm and stories drawing on local history.

Owner Steve Croot said: “I’ve seen the first practice and it’s a really exciting and not-to-be-missed performance. It will be a unique experience for everyone involved, and is really fascinating.

“We’re really pleased to be a part of the festival, and to be providing the venue for such an unusual event.”

Running September 14-16, each event stars at 7.30pm and has a limited number of around 30 tickets available, which include a meal in Shires Eatery at Croots.

Not recommended for the faint hearted or under 16s, tickets are £18 each, and are available from Duffield News, Croots Farm Shop and online at www.duffieldartsfestival.com.

Also on the website is the full programme of performances, workshops and talks across the fields of music, drama, art and literature.