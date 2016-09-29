Feast of folk for fans as festival returns to Derby

The tenth Derby Folk Festival opens on Friday, September 30.

The tenth-year celebrations run all weekend and, judging by previous year’s success, audiences can expect nothing less than superb music, great locations and, a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

A collection of great artists are confirmed to perform at a variety of venues in Derby’s Cathedral Quarter from September 30-October 2.

Derby Folk Festival is jointly produced by Derby City Council’s Derby LIVE and Derbyshire-based PR Promotions and together they have programmed a strong line-up for this year’s festival.

The legendary Fairport Convention will be headlining on the Friday night in the City Marquee on the Market Place. On Saturday evening, two multi-award-winning acts will fill the main stage as wonderful trio, The Young’uns kick things off, followed by The Demon Barbers and their genre-defying folk-hip-hop music and dance spectacular.

Sunday sees the delightful Heidi Talbot in the City Marquee. For the full programme, visit www.derbyfolkfestival.co.uk

The festival team have been working with Folk 3D to take the festival to the city’s streets, where there will be brilliant dance teams performing, in addition to a fringe stage in The Old Bell Hotel.

Cathedral Quarter Derby is once again supporting the programme of dance that will be happening throughout the city centre over the weekend, which includes an entertaining selection of dance teams, including Camden Clog, Flag and Bone Gang who have their own style, with a unique kit and a band made up of meledeons, concertina, bass curtal, recorder and percussion; Silkstone Greens - a team of women’s Morris dancers define the traditional North-west Morris style of straight lines, sharp turns and high knees and Thrales Rapper, a rapper dance consisting of five dancers joined in a ring by flexible metal swords (the rappers).

A festival favourite also returns as the Frumptarn Guggenband, a unique blend of brass and percussion which echoes across Germany return to Derby. Bold brass and punchy percussion belt out some unexpected numbers, the likes of which you would never hear from the average brass band.

They also stand out from the crowds with their colourful costumes and handsome headgear; a treat for the eyes and ears. The dance displays are free to watch throughout the City Centre on October 1-2 from 10am-3pm.

Derby’s own Furthest from the Sea will transform The Old Bell Hotel with music, poetry and spoken word with a mix of local acts and performers from the main festival programme. Fringe artists will take over the Tavern Bar on Saturday between 12noon and 5pm and The Old Bell Hotel Ballroom between 12:50pm and 6pm on Sunday.

Both are free for anyone to attend.

The Arts and Craft Fair will return to the Market Place for the duration of the Festival, with different styles of arts and crafts and a selection of gifts.