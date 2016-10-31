Festival Inn’s music and dance night

On Saturday, November 5 The Festival Inn ballroom at Trowell will be hosting a 1950/60s jive and stroll music dance with live band the Memphis Riders from Yorkshire.

There will also be appearance from superb local disc jockey Keith. Doors open at 7pm with a bar to 11.30pm. There is also food available to 9pm. It’s all pay on the door. Adults £7 and children ten to under 16 years £3.50.

There will also be a raffle as usual to the Notts & Lincs Air Ambulance. For more information ring Sandy on 0115 9322897.