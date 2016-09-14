First tribute band festival for Bakewell

Bakewell is to host its first tribute band festival.

Some of the UK’s best tribute bands will be supported by groups, musicians and rising stars from the area at the town’s showground on Saturday, September 17.

Double Take Festival will be headlined by Yellow, performing the songs of Coldplay.

Also on the bill are Take This singing the hits of Gary Barlow and co, Paramore (or less), Pet Shop Tribute and Foo 5ighters.

The afternoon kicks off with a number of homegrown artistes. These include Bakewell’s very own The Twisted, an up and coming band of 15 years olds from Lady Manners School who play a mixture of rock covers made famous by Green Day, Muse and Arctic Monkeys.

Doors open at midday and close at 11pm.

Advance tickets £21 (0ver 18), £11 young people (9-17 years), £54 (two adults, two young people). Tickets on day £25 (adult) and £15 (young people). Contact www. doubletakefestival.co.uk