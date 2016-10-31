Flowerpot date for Peatbog Faeries

The Peatbog Faeries return to The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, November 3.

Currently on tour from the Isle of Skye, they are one of the properties on the live roots music scene.

Hailing from Dunvegan on the beautiful Isle of Skye, the “Peatbogs” play their own unique brand of Celtic Fusion, taking all the elements of traditional Scottish music and bringing it bang up to date.

Comprising fiddle, guitar, bass, pipes, whistles, percussion, keyboards and Drums, they are a high energy, largely instrumental band who embody everything that is Celtic fusion. You can expect a very contemporary set from this talented bunch where during a set you can expect to hear everything from traditional jigs and reels to hip hop, jazz and reggae, all with an electronic twist.

Then, on Friday, November 4, you can see Fred Zeppelin with their tribute to the glory of Led Zeppelin.

One of the most popular tribute bands to play at the Flowerpot, during their time together Fred Zep have had the honour of Led Zeppelin’s frontman Robert Plant attending three of their gigs and John Bonham’s son Jason even jammed with them on stage. These things the band are very proud of. It must surely also be the best recommendation any band could receive, and also assure any Led Zeppelin fans apprehensive about seeing The Fredz.

According to one of Kerrang’s readers polls. Fred Zeppelin are among the top ten best live bands to see. Quite an achievement, as they were the only tribute band listed in any category.

Finally, on Saturday, November 5, there’s another tribute act, this time Stereosonics with their musical homage to Stereophonics.

In 1999 the group began as a covers band playing a varied repertoire of current and classic anthems. The set included several Stereophonics tracks and it soon became apparent that Shane had the same vocal range and a similar voice to Kelly Jones. So in the summer of 2000 they decided to venture into the world of tribute bands.

Doors open for all three gigs at 8pm. Admission is £16 for Peatbog Faeries, £10 for Fred Zeppelin, and £8 for Stereosonics.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk