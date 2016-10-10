Flowerpot visit for Badfinger

Dynamic performer Stacie Collins makes her first appearance at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, October 13.

Recently described as “A fiery honky-tonk heroine blessed with a powerful, gritty, and soulful voice,” she sports a slam-bang rock ‘n’ roll band and a hardcore honky-tonk wail.

Stacie Collins pushes the boundaries of rock, blues and country. A singer-songwriter and a bad-ass harmonica player in the style of Chicago Blues greats Little Walter and James Cotton, Collins has garnered a reputation for her high energy shows, diverse songwriting.

Had her records been released 20 or 30years ago, they would have sounded as natural on ’70s FM radio alongside ZZ Top and The Rolling Stones as they do next to contemporary rockers like the Drive-By Truckers or Blackberry Smoke.

On Friday, October 14, the visitors to the King Street venue will be Badfinger.

An iconic rock band, armed with unforgettable songs and featuring one of the original members in Bob Jackson, Badfinger (pictured) will provide a memorable show.

Bob Jackson featured in the original line up of the 70s and has continued the legacy of Badfinger with numerous Badfinger-related releases, interviews, activities and events the most recent being a Blue Plaque Concert in Swansea celebrating founder member Pete Ham.

Then, on Saturday, October 15, there’s a welcome return for guitar ace Eugene Hideaway Bridges.

A world class US-born bluesman who is touring with his band to promote his latest album Hold on a Little Bit Longer, Eugune’s performance will be soul drenched rhythm and blues at its danceable best.

Doors open at 8pm for all three gigs and admission is £12 for Stacie Rogers, £16 for Badfinger, and £12 for Eugene Hideaway Bridges.