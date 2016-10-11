Fright Night comes to Belper venue

It’s Fright Night at the Number 28 community venue in Belper on Saturday, October 15.

Be there, if you dare, and get in the mood for Halloween.....

Bring your own drinks for this Belper Arts Festival fundraiser. Doors open at 7pm, entertainment starts at 7.30pm and fancy dress and zombies are welcome.

This is a ‘turn up and watch the show’ event, so come along, watch some entertainment and make a donation. See https://www.facebook.com/twentyeightbelper for more.