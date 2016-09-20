If you want to join Robin Hood and his outlaws in Sherwood Forest Country Park you will need to prove that you can survive.

Life is hard in the wild, so on Sunday the rangers will set up an obstacle course, 11am to 4pm, 50p a go. You will need to navigate yourself around it and complete tasks along the way, shoot arrows at the sheriff’s men and make it to the end. Battle against the clock or just for fun, but don’t hang around or you will be caught. For added entertainment, the colourful costumed characters from the Ravenshadow Group will be demonstrating medieval combat skills under the Major Oak.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Fun to make young outlaws merry men Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...