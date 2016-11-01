Get on track for exhibition’s final run

Join Derby Museums at The Silk Mill on Saturday, November 5, for the final run of their model railway before it is carefully packaged away for temporary storage and development for The Silk Mill redevelopment project and will not be run again until 2020.

Daniel Martin, curator of making at Derby Museums said: “The model railway is one of the most important displays in the whole of Derby Museums. To see the varied and iconic world of the Midland Railway brought to life through skilled model making is a wonder to behold.

“The railway represents not only the physical legacy of the Midland but also the stories and places it helped to shape.

The model railway has always had an important place in the hearts of visitors young and old and we’re excited to celebrate this on November 5. We’re also excited about the future, to work together with the volunteers to shape the next chapter of the model railway’s storied history. One thing is certain, by going through this temporary decant process the model railway will be a valued, sustainable asset in the Museum of Making for many years to come.”

Celebrate the model railway and the volunteers who make its running and continued development possible. Within this event, you can discover how the model railway was made and give it a go yourself. A fitting send-off for our beloved railway.