Get ready to rumble as wrestling show comes to Heanor

Megaslam Wrestling, one of Europe’s premier wrestling shows, will be at William Gregg Leisure Centre, Heanor, on Sunday, October 9.

The group began touring in 2009 and has since seen sell out shows across the country, featuring a wide range of wrestlers from all over the world.

The show is two hours of family entertainment features something for everyone. Owner Brad Taylor said: “The show is full of glitz and glamour and is very exciting. This is the first time we have brought the show to Heanor, I hope everyone can get behind it.”

Megaslam Wrestling are at William Gregg Leisure Centre at 2.30pm on October 9 and tickets are available now at the leisure centre.

Matches due to take place on the show include a Megaslam World Championship clash, Tag Team Thriller and this year’s spectacular Megaslam Rumble which will feature all the wrestlers in the ring at the same time.