Get your skates on again this Christmas in city centre

Tickets are now available online for the Cathedral Quarter 3aaa ice rink, which is set to open on Thursday, December 1, in Derby’s Market Place.

The provision of the ice rink has been made possible due to a unique sponsorship agreement between the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID), Derby-based national training and apprenticeship provider 3aaa, Derby LIVE, and ice rink providers Showplace.

The Cathedral Quarter 3aaa ice rink will welcome skaters every day (with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) until Wednesday, January 4.

Sessions last 50 minutes and, although tickets can be bought on the day, organisers are recommending that they are pre-bought to avoid disappointment.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at http://www.cathedralquarter3aaaicerink.co.uk where there is also a full list of opening times, peak and off-peak prices, and additional information available.

Concessions are available for students, under 16’s and over 60’s whilst family and group packages are also available. Access to the ice rink is also available for young children and wheelchair users.

Martin Langsdale, chairman of the Cathedral Quarter Board and Management Group, which drives forward activities under the area’s BID status, said: “Christmas is obviously an important time for the majority of our businesses in the Cathedral Quarter and we recognised that the ice rink is a pivotal attraction to increase footfall to the area and improve the visitor experience.

“We hope that the increased publicity around the Cathedral Quarter’s success in reaching the finals of the Great British High Street Awards will further add to the success of the ice rink and encourage more people to visit the attraction and then further explore this unique part of the city centre.”

The Cathedral Quarter is one of three locations in the city location category of the Great British High Street Awards – up against Broadmead in Bristol and the Castle Arcade district of Norwich. 50% of the overall vote will be decided by an online free of charge public vote at www.greatbritishhighstreet.co.uk . People can vote with multiple email addresses once a day for their choice with voting closing on November 18.

Peter Marples, joint owner of 3aaa Apprenticeships said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the ice rink for the next three years. The rink brings 20,000 people to the city every year and is a valuable attraction over the festive period.”