Gig Guide: Bands and musicians performing in the area this week

Friday, November 18
Piston Broke. Classic rock covers band, new to the venue and only £3 or two for a fiver. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.
Hellbent Forever (Judas Priest tribute). The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton.
Lance Gold. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Last Stand. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.
Saturday, November 19
Monthly 70s 80s & Soul Disco with Dj Nigel Pinnick. £1. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.
Farnsfield Acoustic presents Peter Knight’s Gigspanner. Farnsfield Village Centre.Tickets £15 from 01623 794700/870668.
The UB40 Experience. George Street WMC, St Mary’s Way, Hucknall.
U2UK. The Diamond, Sutton.
Ignition. Annesley WMC, Forest Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Cassie. Basford Hall MW, Goldcrest Road, Cinderhill.
Sharp Experience. Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club, Bulwell
Sunday, November 20
Stars Bothering Sunday, featuring Rachael Dixon, Northern Monkey, Most Ugly Child. The Black Market Venue, Market Warsop.
Rik Gaynor As Elvis.
Elvis tribute entertainer. Warsop Ex-Servicemen’s Club. Members £1. Guests £2.
The John Verity Band play at Clowne Community Centre.
Purple Tree. Deep Purple tribute and more. The Diamond, Stoney Street, Sutton.
Monday, November 21
Singers Night. Mansfield Folk Club, The Black Bull, Woodhouse Road, Mansfield.
Thursday. November 24
New Orleans Heat. The Unwin Club, Unwin Road, Sutton. Adm £7 or £6 for members 8.30pm start.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.