Goldsmith comedy at Guildhall Theatre

Nods Theatre Company will be performing She Stoops To Conquer at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from November 16-19.

The local amateur company will be tackling Oliver Goldsmith’s comedy, an 18th century comedy of manners.

Join Marlow and Hastings as they lose their way journeying for a pre-marital meeting between the reluctant Marlow and Hardcastle’s daughter.

Tickets to see She Stoops To Conquer are £10.25, with concessions available. Call the box office on 01332 255800.