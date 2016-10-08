Hairy Dog gig for Chuck Mosley

Chuck Mosley returns to the UK this autumn for a tour that includes a gig at The Hairy Dog in Derby on Sunday, October 9.

With his new band Indoria and the new album You’ll Never Make The Six, released via Infinite Hive, the ex Faith No More original front man has a great live show to wow his fans.

He joined Faith No More in 1985 replacing Courtney Love (Hole) who had a brief stint as lead singer.

Mosley recorded two albums with FNM, but parted ways with the band in 1988 for a number of reasons, including creative differences with other members.

His departure made quite a stir, when he sued the band for publishing rights, in an attempt to clear his name of accusations of substance abuse.

Mosley’s rock/rap singing style has been cited as an influence by nu metal groups such as Korn, Disturbed, and Limp Bizkit.

For more on the gig, see http://www.hairydogderby.co.uk/events