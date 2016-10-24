Half term and Hallowe’en fun at Warwick Castle

Prepare to be scared this half-term at The Haunted Castle, returning to Warwick Castle from the 22-31 October, with six all-new thrills and spine chills.

By day, there are fun and friendly scares for all the family including the new Horrible Histories Maze, and a very different, truly terrifying, experience by night with new actor and special effects led experiences.

Ultimate thrill seekers can enter Warwick Castle After Dark, open until 9pm, when the ghastly ghouls of the Castle’s turbulent 1,100 years of history return to life.

Conquer chaos in the foul and gory Horrible Histories Maze. From Terrible Tudors to Vicious Vikings, the challenge is to reorder history – thanks to Rattus Rattus, who put everything in the wrong order - and escape the maze before things go (even more) horribly wrong…

Over in the Central Courtyard, children can help the evil witches of Warwick conjure up spells in The Witches’ Tower (the Princesses have been evicted!). Little witches and wizards will delight in the all-new spellbinding story packed full of magic, witchcraft and sorcery.

Watch out for Castle characters who are always happy to share a creepy tale or two with curious guests as they explore the Castle, whilst over in The Haunted Hollows a magical garden of golden vegetables and enchanted statues holds hidden secrets. Beware though, as darkness falls, the trail becomes more eerie!

Action packed shows set to get the adrenalin pumping include the three times-daily mighty Trebuchet Fireball Spectacular and the ferocious Hallowe’en Fire Joust. Hear the thunder of horses’ hooves mix with knights’ battle cries as the bravery, skill and agility of the horseback heroes is pushed to the limit in this blazing battle.

With so much to enjoy, families can extend their stay over two days with a sleepover in the Knight’s Village, which welcomes its first Hallowe’en guests in 2016. The new Knight’s Village lodges are the perfect place to chill out after a busy day. They have super modern facilities, such as a wet room and TV, alongside Mediaeval-style features that reflect the Castle’s exciting past.

Not for the faint hearted and after dark…

From 12pm daily, prepare for disturbing encounters in Tormented: new for 2016, the attraction is for only the boldest and bravest. A troubled soul trapped with a fate far worse than death!

At 5pm, as night envelopes the Castle, the Central Courtyard falls silent for the arrival of the plague doctor, brought in to treat the grotesque, plague-ridden souls in Outbreak 1349, a knuckle-clenching live-actor experience. The Black Death has returned to Warwick but this time contagion is instant with shocking results. Victims must struggle through the darkness to flee the infected. Sound easy? Remember, not all walls are built to keep people out!

The Spirits are rising in The Castle Dungeon putting the resident moaning monks and wicked witches even more on edge. Uncover the darkest and bloodiest aspects of the Castle’s history including tales of terror, torture and injustice from 11am daily, through live actor shows and special effects. Over 10s only, absolutely no exceptions.

Also, every day throughout The Haunted Castle, enjoy some lighter relief with the following: Flight of the Eagles Show, twice daily, History tours of State Rooms and The Great Hall – spectacular and spooky, walks around the towers and ramparts and the Time Tower.

For more information and dates go to: www.warwick-castle.com.

For best value daytime entrance, book online five days in advance at www.warwick-castle.com or click here