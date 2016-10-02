Halle and top soloist to play at the RCH

The Halle return to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall for their first appearance of the 2016-2017 Nottingham Classics season, on Wednesday, October 12.

Conducted by Sir Mark Elder, they will be joined by the multi-talented top piano soloist Stephen Hough for a performance of Brahms’s epic Second Piano Concerto.

Also on the programme will be Janacek’s overture Jealousy, plus Dvorak’s Eighth Symphony, complete with one of the most exuberant endings in the repertoire.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available by calling 0115 9895555. There is a free pre-concert talk at 6.30pm.