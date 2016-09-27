Have tea with etiquette expert

Come along to Arkwright’s Cafe at Cromford Mills on Friday, September 30, for an event entitled The Etiquette Of Afternoon Tea, from 3pm-5pm.

Enjoy afternoon tea with acknowledged arbiter of etiquette and good manners, William Hanson.

You can have sandwiches, scones and a glass of sparkling Prosecco whilst William guides you through the social etiquette of taking afternoon tea.

William has written The Bluffer’s Guide to Etiquette on how to make your way through the minefield of high society etiquette.

William works with some of the world’s flagship companies both in the UK and abroad and regularly appears on national television and radio. The Financial Times recently described “his polished excellence as Special Forces in the world of politeness”.

For further details and ticket bookings visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk,

The cost is £30 (includes afternoon tea of sandwiches, scones and a glass of Prosecco).