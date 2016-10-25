Hear Matlock Musical Theatre airing songs from the shows

Favourite songs from hit musical will be aired by Matlock Musical Theatre in the cabaret evening Broadway Or Bust!

The company will stage the production at the Imperial Rooms, Matlock, on Saturday, November 26, at 7.30pm.

Audience members will be able to sample wine and cheese while they watch.

Tickets are £10 (in advance, including refreshments) available from ticketsource.co.uk/matlockmusicaltheatre or by ringing 01629 312486. Admission on the door is £12.