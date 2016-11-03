Hits galore at RCH in sensational show

Take a trip down memory lane when The Sensational 60s Experience - The Tour That Never Ends comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, November 9, starting at 7.30pm.

Returning by popular demand for one night only, this show will feature three hours of nonstop 60s抯 nostalgia and will be hosted by Alan Mosca from Freddie and The Dreamers.

It stars Chris Farlowe, Herman’s抯 Hermits, The Merseybeats, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Ivy League and The New Amen Corner.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.

Photo by Alan Brooks