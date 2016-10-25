Hits galore in Dolly Parton musical

Good Companions Stage Society will be presenting the Derbyshire amateur premiere of Dolly Parton’s musical 9 To 5 at Derby Theatre.

It can be seen there from November 1-5 with evening performances from 7.30pm and an additional Saturday matinee from 2.30pm.

This new musical comedy is based on the hit movie about three office workers who turn the tables on their sexist boss and features a host of Dolly Parton songs.

Call 01332 593939 for tickets.