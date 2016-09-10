Jazz aces drop in for Risley gig

Wednesday, September 14, sees the latest musical entertainment take place at the Risley Park Traditional Jazz Club.

Returning by popular demand will be David Hepworth’s entertaining band Washington Whirligig with Will Robinson on trumpet and Liz Hepworth on bass.

Admission to the club, based at the Risley Park, on Derby Road, Risley, is £9.

For more on these and future gigs, you can go to http://www.risleyjazz.co.uk/comingup.html

This is a well-attended and friendly club, organised and hosted by Ken Godfrey, running from 8.30pm to 11pm.

