Join the Ladykillers at Guildhall Theatre

There will be some more quality amateur theatre at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre this week.

Fourblokes Theatre Company perform The Ladykillers by Graham Linehan at the city centre venue from November 22-26.

Based on the famous Ealing comedy, this award-winning stage adaptation by Graham Linehan, writer of Father Ted and The IT Crowd, fizzes with fun.

Tickets are £9.25 - £11.25. Group rates and cream teas are available.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.