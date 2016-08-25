Ken Dodd spreads happiness in a sparkling mix of mirth and song

Legendary entertainer Ken Dodd’s successful career spans more than 60 fun-filled years.

He’s renowned for giving his audiences value for money in his lengthy shows .

Ken promises non-stop gags and your favourite songs in his Happiness show at Sheffield Lyceum on Saturday, September 3.

He got his big break at the age of 26 in 1954 when he made his professional showbusiness debut at the now-demolished Nottingham Empire. Before his first show he was so nervous he sat in a bar for most of the afternoon, going over his lines.

As a gifted live performer with perfect comic timing, it wasn’t long before he had risen to the top of the bill and by the 1960s his fame in the UK was such that he rivalled The Beatles as a household name. His recording of Tears was the UK’s third best-selling single of the 60s.

Ken’s show on September 3 begins at 7pm. Tickets £20-£22. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk