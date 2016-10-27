Laughs galore at Derby comedy venue

Funhouse Comedy Club at The Blessington Carriage in Derby city centre hosts a Should I Stay Or Should I Go Champions Special on Monday, October 31.

A group of ten heat winners go head-to-head for a £100 prize. The evening will be compered by Spiky Mike.

For more information and tickets go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

