Laughs galore at Funhouse in Derby

editorial image

The latest Funhouse Comedy Club event is at The Blessington Carriage, based on Chapel Street in Derby, on Monday, November 14.

Headlining will be Ro Campbell and also on the bill will be Scott Bennett, James Shakeshaft, Brandon Craig, Kelly Convey, Victor Preda and Neil Harris, plus compere Spiky Mike.

See http://www.funhousecomedy.co.uk/ for more.

