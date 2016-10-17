Leather & Lace rock Chesterfield in warm-up show

A Chesterfield venue will host a warm-up gig for a rock show which is heading for big stages nationwide.

Leather & Lace will perform

classic rock anthems and power ballads at Real Time Live on Sunday, October 23.

The group has male and female singers accompanied by a band featuring drummer Ian Danter of Planet Rock and Talksport DJ fame and members who have played in groups including The Sweet, Cats In Space and The Marco Mendoza Band.

Leather & Lace have been signed to a theatrical agency and are bound for big venues.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on door.