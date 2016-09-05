Lecture time at Gothic Warehouse

Thursday, September 8, sees an Arkwright Society Lecture take place in the Gothic Warehouse at Cromford Mills.
The title is Derbyshire Industries: The Riddings Oil Refinery of 1848.
The cost is £7.50 (includes cheese and wine 7pm-7.30pm). There are limited places, so advance booking is recommended.
For further details and ticket bookings, visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk or phone 01629 823256.
Hear about Britain’s – and possibly the world’s – very first oil refinery set up at Riddings, near Alfreton, in 1848 in this presentation by Cliff Lea.
