Lots of laughs with Lucy at Derby Theatre

Comedienne Lucy Porter’s Consequences tour is coming to Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on November 1.

Lucy has performed consistently popular solo shows for 15 years now. She is also a familiar face from TV (QI, Mock The Week, Never Mind The Buzzcocks) and has a voice that you’ll know if you listen to Radio 4 (The Unbelievable Truth, The Now Show, The News Quiz).

Lucy had a list of things she thought she would never be: Monogamous. A mother. A cat lover. A slow-walker. A change-counter. A miser. Someone who listens to chart music. One by one, Lucy has crossed each of the imaginary lines she had drawn in the imaginary sand. In this show she works out whether there have been any real consequences!

