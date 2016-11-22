Micky to hit the road again

One of UK comedy’s biggest names, Micky Flanagan, has announced his 16-date An’ Another Fing… 2017 tour, which will start at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on May 3.

This follows his record breaking Back In The Game tour of 2013 which took in an incredible 129 shows - making it the biggest comedy tour in the world that year - having sold 500,000 tickets in the UK and Ireland alone.

The reviews were nothing short of celebratory, The Times exclaimed, “Micky Flanagan is on fire” *****.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/mickyflanagan or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Photo by Antony Medley