Moby Dick tale inspires dance company

James Wilton Dance returns to Déda, Derby’s creative centre for dance, contemporary circus and outdoor work, with their latest show, Leviathan, on Thursday, November 10, at 7.30pm.

Inspired by Herman Melville’s seminal novel, Moby Dick, the show brings Wilton’s trademark blend of athletic dance, martial arts, capoeira and partner-work, back to the stage, having enjoyed much national and international success in recent years.

Leviathan follows Ahab, a ship captain hell-bent on capturing the white whale: Moby Dick, a beast as vast and dangerous as the sea itself, yet serene and beautiful beyond all imagining.

Ahab’s crew are drawn into the unhinged charisma of their captain, blindly following him on his perilous adventure towards almost certain destruction.

James said: “I’ve always had a fascination with the relationship between man and nature. What interests me most is the way that we fear each other before we fear nature. We worry about other people and the dangers they can do more than we fear the awe-some power of the planet.

“For me, Moby Dick represents someone trying, and ultimately failing to conquer nature. The futility of the pursuit, combined with the maniacal obsession of Ahab make for a compelling story and one I am eager to re-create and re-imagine.” Featuring a cast of seven dancers, including James himself, Leviathan promises edge of your seat, ferocity of movement that James’s work is recognized for, all accompanied by a powerful electro-rock soundtrack by Lunatic Soul.

The company’s most recent work, Last Man Standing, was a sell-out success at Déda, toured to over 60 venues, and was watched by over 15,000 people in total.

Leviathan comes to Déda, the creative centre for dance, contemporary circus and outdoor work based in Derby city centre’s Cathedral Quarter, on Thursday, November 10, at 7.30pm. To book tickets, contact Déda’s box office on 01332 370911 or visit www.deda.uk.com