Mod veterans to play in Nottingham

Mod veterans Secret Affair bring their Business As Usual tour to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on Saturday, November 26.

Support on the night comes from Deep Six at the venue, based at Masonic Place, Goldsmith Street, in the city centre.

Secret Affair (Ian Page, Dave Cairns, Dennis Smith and Seb Shelton) formed in 1978 from their previous incarnation as the power pop band New Hearts.

In a period of a little over two years, they posted five releases in the UK singles chart, and released three albums. The debut single Time For Action sold over 200,000 copies and reached number 13 in the UK chart, putting them at the forefront of the mod revival movement. More chart success followed with Let Your Heart Dance, My World and Sound Of Confusion . They also created their own take on a smart-dressing youth movement - the Glory Boys – based around the idea of 1960s gangster chic, influenced by the movie, Performance.

The mod movement that had swept Secret Affair into the pop charts had all but evaporated by mid 1980 and after the release of the band’s second album, drummer Shelton quit to join the Come On Eileen-era Dexys Midnight Runners. Secret Affair regrouped, recruiting ex-Advertising drummer Paul Bultitude and embarking on a lengthy tour of the United States, before returning in late 1981 with their final chart hit, Do You Know? One more single followed, Lost In The Night, before the release of Business As Usual, an album that saw the band return to the rock-soul fusion of their earlier work.

September 2012 saw the release of the band’s first studio album Soho Dreams after 33 years, on their iconic and original label I-SPY RECORDS and features the new eight piece line-up with full horn section and guest Hammond organ supremo, Andy Fairclough.

Doors open at 6.30pm. (First band on at 7pm). Admission is £20. Advance tickets are available from The Rescue Rooms on 0115 896 4456. Online tickets are available from www.alt-tickets.co.uk