Molotov Jukebox on tour to plug new single

Expect the new single Just The Thrill to be high on the playlist when colourful band Molotov Jukebox hit our region. The London outfit are capping a momentous year with a series of intimate gigs around the country.

Catch them at the 02 Academy, Sheffield, on November 25 and at The Venue, Derby, on November 30. The summer saw Natalia Tena (also famed for her acting in Harry Potter and Game of Thrones) and the band take to the main stages and headline slots at festival such as Secret Garden Party, BoomTown Fair, Lindisfarne Festival, Kendal Calling, Lakefest, Blissfields and international shows in Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Italy and Belgium. Just The Thrill is the third from the LP Tropical Gypsy and follows Pineapple Girl and If I Knew. This third single is a more laidback affair, but with lashings of Molotov charm throughout.

Details: www. molotovjukebox.com