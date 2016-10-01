Mura Masa music at the Rescue Rooms

The rising British electronic producer Mura Masa, who was number five on the BBC’s Sound of 2016 Poll, plays a sold-out gig at Nottingham Rescue Rooms on, Monday, October 3, as part of a major UK headline tour.

Mura Masa combines the intelligent production of James Blake with big radio-friendly hooks of Hudson Mohawke to brilliant effect. With a brilliant performance at this year’s Field Day and Glastonbury festivals, it is no surprise that he is being tipped for big thing.

For more on forthcoming gigs at the venue, go to http://www.rescuerooms.com/gig-guide