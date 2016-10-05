Museum to host five-hour ghost hunt

Tickets are on sale for those brave enough to join a late night ghost hunt at Erewash Museum in Ilkeston, a serious five-hour exploration into unexplained and haunted happenings within the historic building.

The overnight event begins on Saturday, October 29, at 8.30pm through to 1.30am, and will be led by a specialist paranormal investigation team. Strictly for adults (18 and over), those taking part will have the chance to take park in live experiments and discover behind the scenes areas of the museum.

Tickets are £28, which includes light refreshments, and are available from Erewash Museum.

The museum is in Ilkeston town centre, a short walk from the Market Place. For more details contact 0115 907 1141, email museum@erewash.gov.uk or visit the Facebook page /erewashmuseum

Erewash Museum is based in Dalby House at Ilkeston, a late Georgian building with Victorian extensions that was previously a family home and school before becoming Erewash Borough Council’s museum in the 1980s.

Councillor Mike Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “There have been reports over the years, from our team and visitors, of unexplained activity at the museum, so this promises to be a very interesting evening.

“This is a serious investigation and not for the faint hearted – but if you’re brave enough it will certainly be a spine-tingling experience!”