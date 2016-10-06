Musical is the cat’s whiskers

Cats at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre. Photo by Alessandro Pinna.

Olivier Award-nominated musical Cats is the purr-fect combination of music, dance and verse.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s show focuses on cats meeting at the Jellicle Ball where Old Deuteronomy announces which of them will go up to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a new life.

The production, which is running at Sheffield Lyceum until October 15, features a stunning score, including the hit song Memory.

