Newstead Brass will start a Brass Explosion this Bank Holiday Sunday as the first of five bands to play at Newark Castle for the annual event, which ends with a firework display at 10pm.

Each band will present an hour-long concert with Newstead performing at 3pm. They will be followed by Pleasley Colliery (4.30pm), Decent Chaps (6pm), Carlton Brass (7.30pm) and the Newark and Sherwood Concert Band (9pm).

The event runs from 2pm to 10pm with free admission. As well as the bands, there will be a circus workshop, face painting, a Teddy Bear Hospital and bouncy castles (chargeable).

Some chairs are provided but audience members are invited to bring picnics and deckchairs or blankets to sit on. Food will be available to purchase on site.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Newstead to start a brass explosion Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...