Nottingham events honours Leonardo

The Nottingham Society of Artists (NSofA) is holding a special event on Bank Holiday Monday to celebrate Leonardo Da Vinci and his work.

Leonardo: His Drawings, Your Drawings, Our Drawings is an interactive family event that will bring art from the public - and local artists - together with the work of the great artist.

The event will take place at the historic society’s Friar Lane gallery between 10am and 4pm. Members of the public will be invited to have a go at drawing a model dressed to reflect one of the sketches in the Leonardo exhibition, or to try to recreate one of his sketches.

The drawings will then be displayed alongside artwork created by local artists for the event. Entry to the event is free, and a £3 contribution is required for those wishing to participate. All ages and abilities are welcome, and certificates will be given for the best entries. Drawing materials will be provided. Refreshments will be available throughout.

To honour Leonardo’s fascination with machines, sculptures created by member’s of the NSofA will be on display. Additionally, to tie the historic 15th century artist’s work with the 21st century, visitors will be able to watch a state of the art 3D printer provided by John E Wright create a miniature sculpture. The machine will be start running for a couple of hours at 1pm.

