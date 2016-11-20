Nottingham return for Sinfonia Viva

Derby-based professional orchestra Sinfonia Viva will make their latest visit to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, November 24.

The latest in the Nottingham Classics season, the performance starts at 7.30pm and will be conducted by Duncan Ward.

The concert will feature Stravinsky’s Dumbarton Oaks, Sibelius’s Sixth Symphony and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 5 ‘The Emperor, with Cordelia Williams as the piano soloist.

Beethoven’s most heroic concerto is the centrepiece of this fascinating programme from Sinfonia Viva. British pianist Cordelia Williams takes the lead role in this epic drama. The programme also includes Stravinsky’s 1937 Concerto in E Flat Dumbarton Oaks and one of the later symphonies of Finnish great Jean Sibelius.

For ticket details, call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo of Duncan Ward by Alan Fletcher