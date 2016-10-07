Organist will entertain at Albert Hall

Ashley Grote is to be the latest performer in a series of concerts on the Albert Hall Binns Organ at the Nottingham city centre venue on Sunday, October 9.

The performance will start at 2.45pm.

Organist of Norwich Cathedral, Ashley Grote will be performing a programme that shows off the many qualities of the Binns Organ.

Reger’s fantasia on Ein Feste Burg puts the hymn through a musical assault course while Wagner is in full ceremonial mode for the Mastersingers Overture.

There are also works by Walton, Bach, Elgar and Mozart.