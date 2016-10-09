Play is made of the write stuff

Me & Robert McKee is a A Lost Boys and Derby LIVE co-production and can be seen in the Guildhall Clubrooms, Derby, from October 12-15.

In the play by Greg McGee, Billy, a writer, is reliant on teaching scriptwriting for a living and the bottle for oblivion. His sense of self-worth is teetering on the edge.

When Mac, his best friend, a banker and would-be producer, offers him a screenplay to write, the offer is not all it seems.

Tickets to see the play are £12. Call 01332 255800.