Putting on the style at Albert Hall

The Stylistics - plus support - will be bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to Nottingham’s Albert Hall on November 17, from 7.30pm.

Direct from the USA, The Stylistics - with their charisma, style and harmony - are one of the best-selling soul groups ever.

The Philadelphia group recorded a remarkable ten straight-top ten hits during the early 1970s including the Grammy-nominated hit You Make Me Feel Brand New, plus Can’t Give You Anything (But My Love), You Are Everything, Betcha By Golly Wow, I’m Stone In Love With You, Break Up To Make Up plus many more.

See them perform their hits plus much more in a show not to be missed.

There will be support from special guests, the Swedish group Small Town Girls.

Small Town Girls are a unique and outstanding new country/pop group, from Falun, Sweden. These singer-songwriters have a unique sound.

For tickets, call 01256 416384 or go to www.oeplive.com