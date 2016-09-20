Reach out for Motown show

The Magic Of Motown - Tenth Anniversary Show takes to the stage at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, September 23, for an exciting evening packed with hit after hit from a golden age of music.

Join the party as this scintillating show celebrates its tenth birthday.

The unstoppable Magic of Motown thrills its millionth music fan this year, embarking on a super-sensational nationwide tour that also honours the 50th anniversary of chart-topping single Reach Out I’ll Be There.

Revel in hit after hit as the incredible, all-new for 2016, theatrical treat with a huge cast marks 50 years of Reach Out and a decade of continuing the legend of solid-gold artistes the Supremes, Temptations, Jackson 5, Isley Brothers, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and more.

The captivating concert show oozes the style, sophistication and musical brilliance of these megastars as more than 36 classics are revived amid a flurry of glittering costume changes, starring all the dazzling dance moves and superb musicianship of the original artistes.

In 1966 The Four Tops’ signature tune was a No1 hit both sides of the Atlantic – Reach Out also enjoys the distinction of being acclaimed as this stunning production’s stand-out performance. Book now and truly Reach Out for the Magic of Motown

The Magic Of Motown - Tenth Anniversary Show starts at 8pm at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham.

Tickets to see the performers in action are £22 - £25.

Call the box office on 0115 989 5555 or alternatively you can go online to www.trch.co.uk

